Toledo's mayoral candidates square off in final forum

With Toledo's mayoral election just five days away, the campaign heated up at Thursday night's mayoral forum.

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson, City Councilman Tom Waniewski and Lucas County Treasure Wade Kapszukiewicz, all were on the hot seat for the last community forum moderated by former WTOL anchor Chrys Peterson.

Throughout the hour-long session, the three candidates answered questions from a range of topics that are a top concern with residents including city services.

"You're assessed for shoveling your snow and picking up the leaves, but many of the residents don't even get that," Waniewski said. "But we charge them for that."

"We continue to struggle paving our roads, filling our potholes, making sure our water is clean and affordable, making sure our streets are safe," Kapszukiewicz said.

Other questions focused on improving the city.

"Metroparks, the private sector, nonprofits, to all work together to improve the lot of our city," Mayor Hicks-Hudson said.

The questions came directly from Peterson as well as the audience and from online submissions.

"I thought the questions were great," Joshua Banton said. "I think we got to see a lot of their opinions on a lot of the really important things about this community, and what we really need to change in order to move forward."

Banton and Ben Morse both came in without a favorite. It will be their first time voting in a city election.

They say even after the forum, they are undecided.

"I'm going to go home, research, weigh the options and have my decision by Tuesday," Morse said.

"I'm still trying to decide which one, you know, I think will be best for Toledo and our community," Banton added. "But I think I have some really good ideas and some better opinions now."

By the end of Tuesday night, there will be only two candidates for the general election.

Voting lasts from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.