America Red Cross training volunteers to assist hurricane survivors

More than 50 people turned out Thursday night at the Toledo American Red Cross headquarters to be trained as volunteers.

Roger Bell knows he is about to face the unexpected.

“If I’m in need, I need someone to help me,” Bell said.

The goal of the Ohio Buckeye Region of the Red Cross is to bring in 100 new volunteers per week to assist with response and recovery efforts associated with Hurricane Harvey.

Hurricane Irma is right around the corner.

“A reason to live. To wake up every day. I just love to help people” trainee Rebecca Roberts said.

In the past week 67 volunteers have been sent to Texas and Louisiana in response to Harvey’s devastating flooding.

Irma is being monitored with volunteers and supplies are in place.

“Getting people quick training in sheltering, food and distribution of products is what we can do quickly to get them trained and out the door,” Rachel Hepner-Zawodny of the Red Cross said.

Phones are ringing off the hook at the Red Cross.

The training only takes six to eight hours.

“With everything that’s been going on with the hurricane and the ones still coming in I feel now is the time to get active, quit thinking about it and do it,” trainee Susan Trehan said.

To sign-up for volunteer training, call the Red Cross at 419-329-2900. To qualify, you need to be at least 18 years old, pass a background check and have a valid driver’s license.

