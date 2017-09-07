GRAPHIC VIDEO: Suspect runs over man in car theft

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is looking for a subject that ran over a man during a car theft.

According to the Lucas County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened just before 6 a.m. on August 30 at Hill Avenue and McCord Road.

The victim went into a convenience store when an unidentified subject jumped into his car. The victim ran outside to confront subject when the thief put the car into reverse and ran over the victim before driving away.

The victim remained on the ground near motionless for several seconds.

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office put the video on their Facebook page with the hopes of identifying the subject.

Warning: This video is graphic and may not be suitable for all viewers.

The victim's condition is not yet known.

The Sheriff's office urges anyone with any information to call Lucas County Sheriff's Office at 419-213-4941 or Crime Stopper at 419-245-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.