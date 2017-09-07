Bedford Twp. residents claim RibFest promoter scammed them

Some people and businesses in Bedford Township say they were scammed by a promoter for the Red, White and Blue RibFest in July.

Community leaders claim Mike Calvin, the man who promoted the RibFest, still allegedly owes money to Bedford High School where the Ribfest was

held.

"People loved it. I mean from the outside looking in, it was a great event,” said Paul Pirrone, supervisor of Bedford Township. “We had roughly 7,000 people there."

But as the days went by after the event, musicians who performed at the event, private business and the high school spoke out about not getting paid or having checks written by Mike Calvin bounce.

"Numerous people I've talked to in the community of Bedford Township have tried reaching out to him I've been told that he has hung up on him," said Jerry Edmondson, part-owner of Sidelines in Lambertville.

WTOL attempted to call Calvin, but the call went to voicemail.

The Township Supervisor says to his knowledge, there is up to $10,000 owed to people and businesses involved in the RibFest.

Mike Calvin is a graduate of Bedford High school, but now lives out of state.

Local business owners are not waiting for Calvin to pay. They are doing fundraisers to raise money to pay back some of what is owed, especially to the high school.

"To find a way to try and make this right and not wait for the promoter to wait for those expenses or not wait for the court process if that happens,”

said Rich Kenny, owner Forest View Bar and Grill. “We want to make it right for the Bedford wrestlers, for the school for the bands that performed."

Community members say what they want most is for this alumni to make good on his commitments and pay those who still need to be paid.

