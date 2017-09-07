TPD using nationwide company to find new cadets

The Toledo Police Department is trying a new way of finding candidates for the job.

The current class of cadets consists of 40 men and women hoping to become officers in Toledo. But before they arrived at the academy, the cadets first had to take a test.

In years past, the city gave the test once at a specific date and time. But the department now uses a nationwide company to administer the test.

The benefit for the department is more officers from a large pool will have the chance to train at the academy.

It also allows applicants to take the test when and wherever it is convenient for them.

"It's not just local people," Chief George Kral said. "We could get people form Texas, Florida, Alabama wherever. They can log into the national testing site, take our test and the hope is to have a large pool of candidates when we need to fill."

A link for the application process is on TPD's website. Those interested have from now until the end of the year to take the exam.

