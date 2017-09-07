Lucas County grand jury indicts man in two east Toledo murders

A Lucas County grand jury indicted a man they say killed two people in 2015.

Mark Alan Lowery is charged with the murder of Alfred Delong on Consaul Street in July of 2015. Prosecutors say Lowery stole Delong's Jeep before ditching it.

Later in November, firefighters found burned body of Taylor Meeks in a building also on Consaul Street. Prosecutors say both men were beaten and stabbed.

Lowery is currently behind bars at the Corrections Center in Northwest Ohio on unrelated charges. The jail is holding him on the two murder charges in Lucas County.

