Hurricane Irma: Could it affect Ohio weather?

Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane this evening.

Maximum sustained wind speeds are estimated at 175 mph.

Turks and Caicos islands are facing a near direct hit this evening.

Irma is expected to track west then turn north, threatening Florida by early Sunday.

Irma will be a major hurricane Sunday morning, likely a category 4 storm.

A landfall in Florida could happen anywhere from Key West to Miami.

It is also still possible this storm could turn north through the Bahamas, sparing a direct hit on south Florida.

As Irma weakens into early next week there is a good chance remnant moisture will make it into the Ohio Valley. Rain is possible here by Tuesday.

