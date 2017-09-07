Sylvania family working to get out of Florida ahead of Irma

Tourists from around the country visiting Florida now find themselves in a scramble to get out before Hurricane Irma arrives.

"It wasn't until yesterday, and you can kind of just kind of see in the park. Everybody was on their phone,"Allyson France of Sylvania said. "Everybody was trying to get plans and arrangements. I think it kind of hit us yesterday, 'This is happening. We need to get something rolling here.'"

France and her family are on what was supposed to be a magical vacation to Disney World. However, panic suddenly set in as the track for Irma ruined her plans to fly home, Sunday afternoon.

"We were on the phone constantly with Delta, trying to get things situated. With the hotel, just trying to map out our options, but late last night we were able to get a flight out on Saturday at 6:50 p.m.," France said.

France hopes her new plans hold. If not, she says her family will be hunkering down and facing their first hurricane together.

France is not the only one scrambling to make new plans.

Sarah Rosenberger, a travel consultant with Central Travel, says over the past few days, the agency worked tirelessly to get folks out of Florida ahead of Irma's arrival. Now consultants are working with travelers with upcoming trips to the Caribbean.

"Seeing what we have out there. Who's traveling where, when," Rosenberger said. "Knowing some areas, it's not going to happen, even in a month from now. So just seeing what else is available to have them re-accommodated."

Travel consultants say once a warning has been issued for a storm, it is too late to get insurance. Rosenberger highly recommends getting travel insurance for future trips, especially if you're traveling during hurricane season.

