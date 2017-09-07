10 of the strangest town names in Ohio

Every state has cities, towns and communities with weird names. Think of Hell, Michigan or Slapout, Alabama. Ohio is no exception.

Some are old Native American names while others reflect the town's history. Still others are near impossible to think where the name came from.

So here are 10 weird Ohio town names:

Helltown - While Hell might be in Michigan, Helltown is in Ohio. Perhaps, unsurprising, there are stories of ghosts and Satanic rituals in the town. Coolville - Is there a better place for the Fonz to retire? Frazeysburg - If you ever find yourself in this tiny town, get a selfie with the world's largest apple basket! Guysville - Surprisingly, there is not a sports bar in the unincorporated community. Crooksville - There is not a bunch of crime in this community, but there is a whole lot of pottery. The Plains - Just north of Athens, we have to call this community out for having "the" in the title. Leipsic - Truth be told, when I first saw this on a map, I lost sleep trying to pronounce it. Okolona - "Where the winds come sweeping down The Plains." Put-In-Bay - Beautiful views of Lake Erie does not excuse this island for it's strange name. Mexico/Rio Grande - I put these two together because in Ohio, Mexico is north of Rio Grande.

Honorable mentions: Lima, Chillicothe, Wapakoneta, Xenia.

