Prosecutors ask for more time in case of Toledo pastors accused - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Prosecutors ask for more time in case of Toledo pastors accused of sex crimes

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Prosecutors are asking for more time in the case of two Toledo pastors who are charged with sex crimes against children

Anthony Haynes and Cordell Jenkins are accused of knowingly recruiting, enticing, harboring, transporting, providing or obtaining a person under the age of 18.

Prosecutors say they have new evidence in the case that the defense hasn't seen, and asked for more time to compile that evidence.

A new pretrial date has been set for November 14. 

Jenkins spoke for the first time as he was leaving court, saying, "Keep worshiping."

At that time, Haynes and Jenkins could either enter a plea deal, or the case could go to trial.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly