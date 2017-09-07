TPD receives results of community survey

Toledo police wanted to know the good, the bad and the ugly.

After compiling results from an online survey on the department's website, they have a better understand of what the community thinks about them.

Over the past six months, 812 people took the survey. They represented all ethnic backgrounds and different parts of Toledo.

"This is a baseline of data so we can improve our delivery of services," Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson said. "Its important that everything we do is based off evidence and real information."

The survey results were overall favorable for the department, with the public giving the department an approval rating of 77 percent.

"It gives me some insights now on what I can do with the department and the chief's advisory board," Chief George Kral said. "How we can get that number from 77-85. We will always strive to make it go higher. "

Over 80 percent of respondents felt Toledo Police officers were always or mostly fair. Less then 7 percent of the respondents feared police.

"I was surprised with the levels of favorability, that we did receive lots of good levels of trust," Chief Kral said. "But what that says to me is our community is a really strong community and safe community."

The city worked with the University of Toledo to compile the results, which Chief Kral said he will use as a bench mark for his department, and a way to help him determine how to better the department.

Chief Kral said a switch to staffing may come as a result of the survey, as survey takers said they would like more help when it comes to crimes like break-ins and thefts.

"I think a lot of the property crimes are so on people's minds because of the opioid epidemic. A lot more thefts are happening to fuel those addictions, so you can see how everything is interconnected. Now we can come together and come up with a strategy to answer their needs," said Chief Kral.

The results will be posted on the Toledo police website for everyone to go through. The actual survey is there as well, and after six months the department will again compile results.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.