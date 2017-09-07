Autism Speaks promotes research, awareness for autism

Autism affects one out of every 68 children in the United States.

Chief Science Officer of Autism Speaks Dr. Thomas Frazier shared new facts about the diagnosis and improved intervention techniques.

Autism speaks is an organization that sponsors autism awareness and research.

He said it's important to be open and honest about what autism is and what options families have when dealing with autism.

"We want the community to come out and feel like it's a place where they can enjoy themselves, have a good day together and really understand that it's an accepting environment. That we all understand and are working together towards the same goal and the same mission, to enhance the lives of people with autism," Frazier said.

WTOL was a proud sponsor of the Autism Speaks event at the Heatherdown branch of the Library, as well as for the walk fundraiser on September 17.

