Hull Prairie Intermediate School recognized for forward-thinking learning environment

The State Superintendent of Public Instruction presented Hull Prairie Intermediate School with a STEM banner on Thursday.

The Perrysburg school was honored for creating a learning environment that is forward-thinking and preparing the workforce of the future.

"It's about problem-solving. It's about coming together to find a solution. To be able to understand how to work with others, and most importantly, be able to apply those facts in a real-world setting," said Tom Hosler, superintendent of Perrysburg Schools.

Hull Prairie Intermediate School is only one of 42 schools in Ohio to receive STEM recognition.

