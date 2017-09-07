Hull Prairie Intermediate School recognized for forward-thinking - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Hull Prairie Intermediate School recognized for forward-thinking learning environment

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) -

The State Superintendent of Public Instruction presented Hull Prairie Intermediate School with a STEM banner on Thursday. 

The Perrysburg school was honored for creating a learning environment that is forward-thinking and preparing the workforce of the future. 

"It's about problem-solving. It's about coming together to find a solution. To be able to understand how to work with others, and most importantly, be able to apply those facts in a real-world setting," said Tom Hosler, superintendent of Perrysburg Schools.

Hull Prairie Intermediate School is only one of 42 schools in Ohio to receive STEM recognition. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly