Man indicted on aggravated murder charges in deadly August stabbing

TOLEDO, OH

A Lucas County grant jury indicted a man Thursday for aggravated murder in the deadly stabbing of an 82-year-old man.

Melvin Harris was arrested September 6, more than month after he allegedly stabbed Ricardo Jimenez multiple times. He appeared in court the following day to be arraigned on murder charges.

A neighbor found Jimenez dead in his east Toledo home, and police say he had probably been there a couple of days.

Harris is being held on a $1 million bond. 

