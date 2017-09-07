Search warrants lead to drug bust in Seneca Co.

The Seneca County Drug Task Force, along with Tiffin and Fostoria Police Departments as well as deputies from the Seneca County Sheriff's Office executed multiple search warrants throughout Seneca County on Wednesday

The search was in answer to recent multiple overdoses resulting in several deaths.

The task force began their search in New Riegel to execute an arrest warrant on 37-year-old Lamar Lovelle Cartlidge.

Police say Cartlidge fled when they attempted to pull him over. After a short pursuit, Cartlidge crashed into a telephone pole and continued the pursuit on foot.

Police shortly apprehended him and found heroin, marijuana, money and a criminal tool in his possession.

After this arrest, officers found marijuana, money, drug paraphernalia,criminal tools and drug abuse instruments at the residences of Cartlidge and 28-year-old Amanda Jenkins, and 24-year-old Hannah Bicknell.

Officers then searched a residence where the most recent overdose occurred in Tiffin. While they did not find any drug-related items, officers say they found items that could be related to the investigation.

Cartlidge was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, failure to comply with a police officer, tampering with evidence and multiple traffic offenses. Additional charges are pending.

"Overdoses continue to keep our guys busy with tracking down the source of the "hot" heroin to attempt to prevent any further deaths or overdoses. These ongoing investigations are time-consuming, but when a person of interest is apprehended with his poison in hand and is removed off the streets, that makes it well worth it," said Chief Fred Stevens of the Tiffin Police Department.

The Seneca County Drug Task Force encourages everyone to report suspicious activity to their local law enforcement agencies or the Seneca County Drug Task Force METRICH Enforcement Unit Crime Hotline at 1-877-446-DRUG.

