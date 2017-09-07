Northern Lights Friday Night

For some, it is a bucket list item! The Northern Lights may very well be seen across all of Michigan and most of Ohio on Friday night! This is due to a G3 Geomagnetic storm from a coronal mass ejection (CME) on the sun back on September 4th. Remember, this is THIS Friday night! The best chance to view is well after dark, away from city lights in the northern sky. It may be faint for some, but the darker the surrounding area the better off you will be. Typically, this is near the Lake Erie shore. However, some cloud cover will be possible near and over the lake Friday evening. Most other areas should be turning mostly clear which will offer great viewing.

The cause of the Aurora Borealis, or Northern lights is caused by charged particles emitted from the sun during a coronal mass ejection (CME) interacting with the earth's upper atmosphere. A Geomagnetic Storm Watch will be in effect through September 9th.