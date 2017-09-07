Government offices, residences searched by BCI in Ottawa Co.

Search warrants were executed in Ottawa County at seven locations as part of an ongoing investigation into the Village of Put-in-Bay, according to Attorney General Mike DeWine.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office said investigators removed documents from town hall offices in Put-in-Bay, the Jet Express and two properties owned by the president of the ferry company.

Many of those documents were financial and accountants will be reviewing the paperwork.

The investigation is being conducted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Ohio Ethics Commission.

A spokesperson with BCI said the investigation stems from a private citizen's complaint to the Ottawa County Prosecutors Office earlier this year.

The Ottawa County prosecutor then reached out to the Attorney General's office for assistance in the investigation

Dan Tierney with BCI says this investigation began earlier this year following a private citizen complaint to the Ottawa County Prosecutor, who then asked for assistance from the State Attorney Generals office.

A representative with the Jet Express says they are fully cooperating with the investigation and they are actually running business as usual.

"We came in and around 8 o'clock, BCI showed up here and showed us a search warrant," said Nicole Defreitas of Jet Express. "We're fully cooperating with them. They're going through our offices and our computers. And like I said, we are fully cooperating with them, and they are still here but we're running today."

Two reasons for asking the BCI for help is for more expertise, or if there is a local conflict of interest.

The FBI, Ohio Auditor of State's Office, and the IRS also assisted in the execution of the search warrants.

The warrants were filed under seal.

There is no word on when the investigation will be completed.

