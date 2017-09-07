UT ranked #1 four-year college in Ohio

The University of Toledo is the best four-year college in Ohio, according to Schools.com.

The ranking was based on affordability, flexibility and student services.

"It's an honor to be recognized as the best school in the state for our success serving students with a high-quality education at an exceptional value. No matter what you want to study, you can find it here," said UT president Sharon Gaber.

According to Schools.com, UT made top of the list because it "emerged as the best one overall and also one of the best online colleges in Ohio. The University of Toledo ranked number two in the state for its number of degrees offered via distance education, 46 of them to be precise, and reported a healthy 36 percent of students enrolled in at least some online coursework. One of the larger schools on our list, UT also provided its students with a number four-ranked selection of degrees available on campus."

Schools.com also listed financial aid as a "bright spot" for UT, with only three other schools in the state with more institutional grant aid relative to average tuition costs and fees.

UT also has the lowest student loan debt for graduates among the state's public colleges.