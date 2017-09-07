Mercy Health begins construction on new hospital in Perrysburg

Construction has officially begun on the newest addition to Mercy Health hospital in Perrysburg.

The 10,000-square foot health campus is designed to give patients one-stop shop access to health care.

"This will be the only hospital out in the Perrysburg area, and one of the commitments we have as Mercy Health is to make access easy for patients so they have close-to-home health care in their community. This was a great opportunity for us to do this and expand this on campus," said Jeff Dempsey, President of Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center and Children's Hospital.

The new hospital, surgical center and medical building will serve a variety of needs, from emergency and surgical to inpatient services.

Construction on the hospital will be finished early 2019.

The project will cost a little more than $56 million.

