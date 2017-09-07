Child taken to hospital after three-car crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Child taken to hospital after three-car crash

FULTON COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Crews were on the scene of a three-car crash in Fulton County on Thursday. 

The crash occurred at the intersection of US 20A and Enterprise Drive in Delta around 8 a.m.

The driver of a maroon car failed to yield at the intersection when a dump truck came up behind.

The car went left of center and hit another car head-on. 

A male child was in the second car that was hit and was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. 

The crash is under investigation. 

