OSHP investigating three-vehicle injury crash

The Van Wert post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash that left two injured on Wednesday.

The crash occurred on US 24 east of US 127 in Paulding County around 3 p.m.

Police say 46-year-old David Russell of Beechmont, Kentucky was headed eastbound when he lost control due to the rain and slid through the median.

Russell's vehicle was then hit by 36-year-old Michel Lalonde of Bourget, Ontario

A semi driven by 60-year-old Kevin Cameron of Fort Wayne was also traveling westbound and hit the rear of Lalonde's vehicle.

Cameron and Russell were taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Lalonde and 35-year-old passenger Vicky Lalonde were treated at the scene and released.

Both they and Russell were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

It is unclear if Cameron was wearing a seatbelt.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The crash is under investigation.

