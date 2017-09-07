Holland police searching for missing teen - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Holland police searching for missing teen

Holland police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Police say Eli Gaich is missing from home and has been listed as a runaway. 

Gaich was last seen wearing a black shirt.

If anyone sees him or knows where he is, call 911 or 419-865-7105.

