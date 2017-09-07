Woman scams Walmart by returning items she never bought - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman scams Walmart by returning items she never bought

(Source: Holland PD) (Source: Holland PD)
HOLLAND, OH (WTOL) -

Holland police are searching for a woman involved in a Walmart scam.

Police say the woman goes into the store and selects items listed on a receipt that she carries with her. 

Police say the woman then goes to customer service desk to return these items that never left the store. 

Anyone with information should contact Office Dellabona at 419-865-7105 ext 202. 

