Father charged after shaking, throwing baby

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A father was arrested Tuesday after causing serious physical harm to his two-month-old son.

Police say Damon McCullough got upset because the baby would not stop crying. 

Police say McCullough then shook and threw the baby. 

Police say McCullough admitted to his actions.

He is being charged with endangering child abuse and is being held on a $2,000,000.

