16-year-old shot in north Toledo

A teenager was shot late Wednesday night in north Toledo.

The shooting happened on Hartman Street just after 10 p.m.

According to Toledo police, a 16-year-old was found shot in the leg on the sidewalk. First responders took the teen to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police on the scene were talking to people in the area to see if they knew what happened. Police were also standing around articles of clothing on the ground.

Police have not named any suspects.

WTOL will update this story as more information becomes available.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.