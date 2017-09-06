Harvey, Irma likely to drive used car prices in Toledo up

Officials and residents in Texas still have not fully realized the devastation left in Hurricane Harvey's wake.

Many residents lost everything in the resulting floods, including their cars. And with Hurricane Irma expect to bring significant damage to Florida, the used car market is preparing for the worst.

About a half million cars were total losses in Hurricane Harvey. That effect reaches all the way to Toledo, where dealers are feeling the heat.

NorthPointe Auto Sales in Point Place sells used cars both at their dealership and online.

Some in Texas already reached out the dealer looking for cars.

"We might see some people coming from down south that would be coming up here to buy our cars, knowing that these are clean and never have been damaged or flooded or etc.," said Joe Lehmann of NorthPointe Auto Sales.

The dealership buys cars from auctions across the Midwest. They say, they will likely see less cars at these auctions at higher prices. And with so many needing cars, prices are likely to rise.

"The prices go up. It means, also as a wholesale, our prices will go up," Lehmann said. "So that could happen, hopefully it doesn't get as bad as they're predicting. It takes a while. It takes several weeks before it filters down to us, once something like what happened in Houston, it will take five to six weeks before we start seeing the demand from people coming up north, buying our cars from up north."

Lehmann says with Irma coming, it is impossible to see how it will hurt the used car market in Toledo, but now is the time to buy a used car.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.