Toledo attorney demands change in immigration reform

The undocumented immigrants protected under DACA live and work around the country.

Patricia Hernandez, an attorney with Advocates for Basic Legal Equality, works with many "Dreamers in the Toledo-area. She says when the Obama administration put DACA into action, there was much interest among the people she represents.

Under DACA, undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children were offered a two years to work and go to school in the US. If they did so, they would go to the end of the line for immigration enforcement behind higher priority undocumented immigrants.

Hernandez challenges the assertion made by US Attorney General Jeff Sessions that "Dreamers" are taking jobs away from other Americans.

"Many of them are in school or have graduated. They are our nurses, valedictorians, entrepreneurs,” Hernandez said. “They don't take anything from the economy or our community, in fact they contribute a great deal. "

Hernandez says her hope is that Congress will pass real immigration reform that will help fix what she calls a "broken" system.

"There isn't an efficient way there isn’t a real orderly way for people who are undocumented to become united states citizens," Hernandez explained. "So when people say things like well they just need to go back to their home countries and get in line. The truth is there is no line."

There is an opportunity for those in the DACA program to renew. The ABLE recommends calling their office at 419-255-0814 or visiting their website.

