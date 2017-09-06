TPD to roll out new body cameras in the coming weeks

In about a month, Toledo police will begin wearing body cameras.

The department just purchased more than 300 cameras for about $350,000. The money for the cameras cam from Toledo's Capital Improvement Fund and a Justice Assistance Grant.

"Body cams are important for the public to see the videos and trust officers are doing the right things," said Sgt. Kevan Toney of TPD. "It's also important to protect the officer when the officer is falsely accused of something. It's just another addition of evidence in any case."

In 2015, TPD tested a similar model for about 50 officers. After the trial period, Chief Kral ordered the newest generation of cameras. But with the release date of those cameras pushed back, Chief Kral decided to change his strategy.

"It's important to get those cameras out now," Sgt. Toney said. "And in the future we will swap them out with the new generation of cameras over time."

Police already have the camera, but it will take a few weeks to set up the cameras.

These cameras begin recording with the touch of a button and capture 30 seconds prior to the officer hitting record. The footage can not be deleted and microphones can not be muted.

At the end of an officer's shift, all the recorded video will automatically be downloaded.

