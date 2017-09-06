New project announced for Toledo Waterways Initiative

The city of Toledo announced the groundbreaking of a 17-million gallon basin at Summit and Olive.

The Toledo Waterways Initiative is an 18-year effort to protect Toledo's waterways from sewer overflow.

"At the end of construction we will have eliminated approximately 650 million gallons of untreated sewage going into our waterways each year," said program administrator Julie Cousino.

David Selhorst, the project engineer, says incorporating the environment in this project was key.

"Some of the things we're doing here we're adding the bike path, which comes down the street and comes through our site," Selhorst said. "We're working with the Toledo zoo, Wild Toledo program to add some prairie grass plantings for natural plantings to bring in birds and butterflies, etc."

This phase of the Toledo Waterways Initiative will cost of about $44 million. The entire project will cost about $527 million.

