Diverging Diamond finally set to open Monday

Starting Monday September 11, drivers will begin to ride down the Diverging Diamond in Perrysburg.

On Wednesday the Ohio Department of Transportation announced this weekend, the State Route 25 bridge over Interstate 475 will be closed. That closure begins Friday night and ends Monday morning.

ODOT officials say this is to finish the crossing patterns of the Diverging Diamond.



"On Monday morning at 6 o'clock, once that bridge reopens, people will be driving in the DDI configuration," Rebecca Shirling of ODOT District 2 said. "It will be reduced to one lane in each direction still but you will be crossing over to the left side of the bridge."

Not only will drivers be on a completely new traffic pattern, but there is still one final phase of construction before the DDI is fully complete.

"Additionally Monday at 6 a.m., the North Bound I-475 ramp to state route 25 is going to close for about four weeks," Shirling said.

ODOT discussed all of this information with concerned and interested people at the Perrysburg Municipal building on Wednesday.

"Sounds like they've spent a lot of time figuring it out," said resident Robert Johnston. "It looks good. I think it will work. People have to pay attention. That's the key to driving anyway."

This meeting helped others feel more comfortable about the traffic pattern, but some are still concerned about the new pedestrian paths.

"That it turns out to be bike and walking friendly, I'm a little leery of that with all of the switching over," said resident Arlynne Nowland. "So safety is important."

ODOT officials agree pedestrian safety is key.

"Once they get in the middle they've got this all to themselves and this right here is barrier wall protecting them from traffic," Shirling said. "So that gives them a lot of area for them to be safely."

ODOT officials say patience is also key in approaching this new diverging diamond interchange on Monday. As for the bridge closure this weekend, be aware and follow the detour signs.

