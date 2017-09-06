Woman relies on her "sissies" to beat breast cancer

Monica Riley says it is a blessing to be alive.

In late 2014, Riley was diagnosed with stage zero breast cancer, specifically Ductal Carcinoma in Situ or (DCIS). DCIS is a non-invasive breast cancer which can can be found alone or with invasive breast cancer.

Riley says she would not take any chances with the diagnosis and immediately started treatment.

"I had 33 rounds of treatment, and by that time, I was back at work. I went to work every day," Riley said. "I went for my treatment every day during my lunch break."

She leaned on her friends she calls her “sissies” to help the daily struggles of fighting breast cancer.

"Sometimes, I took her to the doctor, making sure she ate, brought her food, just being there for her," close friend Sonia Atkins said.

Riley says she saved every piece of paper from the first treatment to her last visit, a paper trail reminder of her second lease on life.

Feeling proud of her fight and blessed she survived, Riley is helping to raise funds for Susan G. Komen of Northwest Ohio's “Race for the Cure.” She donates proceeds from sales of the t-shirts for her team “Black Diamond” to Komen.

"I never knew I was going to be wearing a pink shirt," Riley said, acknowledging as a survivor she will wear a special pink shirt.

While Riley says having a strong support system is one strategy to fight cancer, her friend says make sure you do not see it too late.

“Early detection. Early detection. Early detection. Just go and get a mammogram," advised Atkins.

