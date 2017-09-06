Findlay estimates July flood damage cost

Nearly two months ago, the fifth large flood in Findlay's history swallowed roads and ruined homes.

The city is now getting a clear picture of how much money the city spent in the aftermath of the flood. The total cost of flood response for the city is right around $200,000.

Mayor Lydia Mihalik says the city paid $140,000 in responding to the flood and just under $66,000 in overtime costs for police, fire, public works and engineering employees. The only money spent on repairing flood damage was to the baseball field at Rawson Park.

Mayor Mihalik knows privately, damage to homes and businesses is much higher.

"Those are big, big costs for us to try to absorb as a community," Mayor Mihalik said. "So, it continues to underscore the importance of us moving forward with a flood mitigation solution, because these events do have a cost to them."

The recently approved benching project is still in the design phase, but is expected to be fast tracked to begin construction of the $20 million project this coming Spring.

"One of the best things about being in our financial position that we're in, is that we can absorb things like this relatively easily," Mayor Mihalik said. "But, we are continuing to press forward with our flood mitigation solutions and hopefully this community can come together and support it at the end of the day."



The city also announced they are waiving all permit fees for neighbors needing a Flood Development permit to begin repair work to the property.

