ODOT creates flood spillway beneath I-75 in Findlay

While ODOT is busy with the three-year construction project along I-75 in Hancock County, they also want to make sure that they help the community prevent future flooding along the Blanchard River.

As work continues on the I-75 widening project, crews fitted an old railway underpass with a new steel tunnel to help with Blanchard River flood mitigation.



The railway just north of the Blanchard River has not been used in years. In fact there is not even a remaining railroad, but the bridge remained and acted as a spillway for flood water.

With the rebuilding of this stretch of I-75, the plan is to lower the roadway by a few feet and fill in the large opening. A 20 by 40-foot steel archway was installed to allow river overflow to not get backed up behind the roadway.

Rob White, project engineer with ODOT District 1 says once complete, the bridge gap will be filled in. The new roadway will eventually be built on it.

"If we filled the bridge in, it would have created a rise in the flood waters in Findlay. So we put something back, a more cost effective alternative than the bridge was an arch, which keep accomplishing our goals of keeping flood waters down," White said.

