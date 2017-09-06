Police investigating west Toledo truck battery theft - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police investigating west Toledo truck battery theft

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)

Police are investing a large theft of truck batteries in west Toledo.

The theft happened at Futrell Specialized on North Detroit.

Police say the subjects climbed a block wall and stole 25 batteries stacked outside the shop.

If you have any information, call Crime Stopper at (419)-255-1111.

