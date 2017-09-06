Local efforts to help survivors of Harvey continue

As Florida residents brace for Hurricane Irma, relief efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Students at Anthony Wayne Middle School loaded a UPS Freight Truck Wednesday with supplies to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

"I didn't think there would be this much stuff, but it was a lot of stuff that came," student and organizers Claire Harris said.

It all started when Harris heard UPS Freight was collecting donations for Harvey victims. She spearheaded a similar drive at Anthony Wayne.

In just three days, the school collected about 50 buckets worth of supplies.

"It's just an absolutely, unbelievably, resounding support from the community that I live in and it's very impressive to say the least," Claire's dad and UPS Freight Service Center Manager Tom Harris said.

UPS Freight will now deliver the items to Impact for Hope, which will send them down to Texas.

In addition to supplies, Hurricane Harvey victims also need money.

In response to this need, the United Way has started a fund for Harvey victims. The organization says it is really the best way to help survivors long term.

"All that money goes directly, 100 percent, towards those efforts, that relief recovery," United Way V.P. of Communications and brand strategy Kate Fineske said.

You can donate here to the Harvey Recovery Fund.

The money will be sent to the United Way chapters affected by the hurricane, which will be allocated to victims from there.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved