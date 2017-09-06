Defiance Co. man dies from West Nile Virus, first 2017 death in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reports that a 74-year-old Defiance County man has died from West Nile virus.

This is the first West Nile death in Ohio for 2017.

ODH said the man had been hospitalized with encephalitis.

There were four West Nile deaths in Ohio in 2016.

The primary way to get West Nile virus is through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most people who become infected do not have any symptoms.

"This time of the year, the risk of West Nile virus infection increases and individuals should take precautions to avoid mosquito bites and eliminate potential mosquito breeding sites. Mosquito season in Ohio lasts until the first freeze, which is not usually until mid-October," said Sietske de Fijter, ODH State Epidemiologist and Bureau Chief of Infection Disease.

To avoid mosquito bites, wear light-colored clothing, EPA-registered mosquito repellent, and long-sleeved shirts and pants if you are outside after dark.

To eliminate mosquito breeding sites around your home, eliminate standing water, empty or remove water-holding containers, and make sure all roof gutters are cleaned and draining properly.

Visit the ODH website for more information.

