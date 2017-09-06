Wood Co. receives $100,000 grant from AG, will go toward drug abuse services

Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson announced Wednesday that Wood County was a recipient of Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s Law Enforcement Diversion Program Grant.

Dobson said the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office will receive a total of $100,000 throughout 2018 and 2019.

Dobson plans to use the funds for the development of the Quick Response Team and to include a new Drug Abuse and Addiction Response Coordinator position, which would coordinate efforts in responding to drug overdose and significant drug-involved situation.

Dobson wants to encourage those who suffer from addiction to engage in recovery options, and wants to assist them in doing so.

“Not everyone who engages in criminal activity, even as a result of drug addiction, wants to be helped. And there are those whose crimes are too significant to allow us to focus on treatment instead of punishment or separation from the law-abiding community,” Dobson said. “But there is a significant portion of those who enter the criminal justice system whom we can engage, assist in recovery, and keep from committing more significant crimes. Increasing the assistance we provide them will reduce their numbers and result in an even safer community.”

Click here to see all the counties that were awarded grants.

