Bedford Schools debuts new technology for school year

Like many Michigan schools, Bedford Public Schools started up just after the Labor Day holiday this week.

This year, the district made some changes to some of their classroom technology, including chrome books for students.

There are also new GPS tracking devices on the school buses so parents can keep an eye on their child's bus and where it is.

"They can follow the bus. It appears as a green arrow and they can tell where the bus is at all times, so that really helps on days when the bus is running late. If it's a bad weather day, they can track the bus and maximize safety and minimize waiting time," said Dr. Mark French, Bedford Public Schools interim superintendent.

You can find information on how to download the program here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.