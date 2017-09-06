Toledo Waterways Initiative serves to protect drinking water, reduce sewer backups

The last major project in the Toledo Waterway Initiative is a big one.

It's an overflow basin that will cost $44 million and hold 17 millions gallons of combined sewer overflow.

The basin will sit right on the Maumee River, one of the waterways the Waterway Initiative aims to protect.

When the 18-year initiative is complete, Toledoans will likely see fewer sewer and storm drain backups during heavy rain.

Program administrator Julie Cousino said the basins will also help to protect the drinking water from Lake Eire and the health of the Ottawa River and Swan Creek.

"At the end of construction, we will have approximately 650,000,000 million gallons of untreated sewage water going into our waterways each year. That's an 80 percent reduction in total overflow water," Cousino said.

The entire Toledo Waterways Initiative will cost around $527 million to reduce waste water and sewage in the waterways.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.