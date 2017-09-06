Woman says tornado sent her flying from home on mattress

CRESTLINE, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio woman says she and her daughter were blown out of their home by a tornado and feel fortunate to have suffered only scratches and bruises.

Susan Cooper says the twister ripped apart her home's roof and walls and sent her and her daughter flying into the yard on the mattress where they'd been sleeping. Cooper's husband, John, says he heard crashing noises and made a frantic attempt to get into the bedroom where his wife and daughter had been, then was interrupted with relief when he heard them knocking on a back door.

Officials say the Monday night tornado damaged several homes near the village of Crestline, about 60 miles north of Columbus. It was rated an EF2 twister, with estimated maximum wind speeds up to 130 mph.

