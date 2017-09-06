Police officer saves girl attempting to end her life on railroad tracks in front of her mother

A police officer saved the life of a girl who was attempting to end her life by standing in the path of an oncoming train on Tuesday.

Carleton police were called to the CSX Railroad property around 4:00 p.m.

Officers were told a 14-year-old girl was there with her mother and there was a problem with the girl.

On the way to the scene, Officer Gene Taylor noticed there was a train approaching.

When police arrived to the scene, the 14-year-old was saying that she wanted to end her life.

She then went on the railroad tracks to stand in the path of the oncoming train.

Officer Taylor ran onto the tracks to pull the girl to safety, not thinking about the danger he put his own life in.

The 14-year-old was then taken to the hospital for treatment.