Sylvania Twp. residents want answers, protection after recent shots fired at homes

Some Sylvania Township residents are asking for answers and protection after several homes were shot at a few weeks ago.

These residents will get the chance to discuss this recent crime wave on Wednesday with police.

Four homes were shot at in a Sylvania Township neighborhood just blocks away from Pacesetter Park.

All four victims live less than half a mile away from each other.

Police said there are no links to the victims and believe the drive-bys are random, but are unsure if the shootings are caused by someone messing around or someone with malicious intent.

Police said it appears the same gun was used in all the shootings.

Police will hold a public meeting to discuss the recent shootings with the community and look at ways to keep the neighborhood safe through vigilance and action.

The meeting will be held at King Road Library from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

