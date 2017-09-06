Cedar Point offers free admission to military, first responders

Cedar Point is celebrating their last day of summer operation before the Halloweekend festivities with free admission for first responders, members of the military and grandparents.

First responders and active, retired and honorably-discharged service members will get to enjoy the park for free with a valid ID on September 10.

Military members and first responders can also purchase up to six additional friends and family tickets for just $20 before tax.

Since September 10 is National Grandparents Day, all grandparents can also receive one free admission with accompanied with a paid ticket or season pass holder. The free admission can be redeemed at any park ticket window.

