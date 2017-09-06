Monroe police catch man responsible for several break-ins at ice cream shop

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Police were on the scene of a breaking and entering of a Michigan ice cream shop Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at the Independent Dairy on Telegraph Road around 2:30 a.m.

Monroe police said there have been several reports of breaking and entering at the ice cream shop in recent months.

Police arrived to the scene and found that someone broke into the store.

The owner of the business then gave officers access inside the store.

Officers found two men inside an office while searching the interior of the building.

Both men were taken into custody and taken to the Monroe County Jail.

Police say one of the men made voluntary statements to police that he was responsible for the past breaking and entering incidents at the ice cream shop.

