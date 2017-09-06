Monroe police catch man responsible for several break-ins at ice - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Monroe police catch man responsible for several break-ins at ice cream shop

Police were on the scene of a breaking and entering of a Michigan ice cream shop Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at the Independent Dairy on Telegraph Road around 2:30 a.m.

Monroe police said there have been several reports of breaking and entering at the ice cream shop in recent months. 

Police arrived to the scene and found that someone broke into the store.

The owner of the business then gave officers access inside the store.

Officers found two men inside an office while searching the interior of the building. 

Both men were taken into custody and taken to the Monroe County Jail.

Police say one of the men made voluntary statements to police that he was responsible for the past breaking and entering incidents at the ice cream shop.

