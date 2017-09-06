UT, BG presidents sound off on DACA

University of Toledo president Sharon Gaber and Bowling Green State University president Mary Ellen Mazey released statements to students on the Trump administration’s decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program.

Both presidents said they support the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities, or APLU, an organization which is urging Congress to act quickly to move legislation that would arrange the protections provided by DACA.

They also say the DACA students on campus bring talent and enrichment to the campuses and will continue to celebrate diversity.

“DACA students have enriched our learning environment and brought extraordinary talent to our university. I am very hopeful that our DACA students’ legal status will be preserved by Congress,” said BGSU president Mazey

“I have heard the questions raised by some of our Latino students and wish to let all of our campus community know that we believe that the DACA students are strong, contributing members of our communities, and we support initiatives to allow them to pursue their educations,” said UT president Gaber. “We respect and abide by all laws, and we are hopeful for a reasonable solution.”

Both presidents said they will monitor future DACA discussions and keep the campus community updated on new information.

