Semi drives off overpass in deadly crash

One person was killed in a crash involving a semi truck in Paulding County Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred on US 24 near mile marker one on the Ohio/Indiana state line around 5 a.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, George J. Weiler, 55, was heading eastbound when he traveled off the left side of an overpass. The truck fell onto County Road 11 below and caught fire.

Weiler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say no other cars were involved in the crash.

Both directions of US 24 were closed as they cleaned up the area.

