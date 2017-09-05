Family figuring out what's next after neighbors say lightning struck their home

Neighbors in Sylvania Township returned home from visiting their family in Minnesota to their house burned after Monday nights storm.

"In the morning when we looked at it, it was crazy," said Laetitia Sangtani. "I couldn't believe it, like my heart just sank."

The Sangtani family got a call they never wanted while out of town; their house was on fire.

Neighbors living in Farmbrook saw minimal damage from Monday nights storm. Driving through the neighborhood, you'd hardly notice much until you come to the Sangtani's home.

And while the storm left debris for neighbors to pick up, for the Sangtani's it left devastation.

It's covered now, but the storm left a 15-foot hole in their roof- making their house unlivable

"I don't know it's very emotional for me," said Laetitia. "I couldn't believe what I saw inside, it was terrible as you can see from the pictures."

Neighbors said the storm came quick and was intense.

"The whole neighborhood kind of went black," said Andrea Kopaniase, a neighbor in Sylvania Township. "You started hearing just cracks of lighting and you look across this big huge branch was down in the neighbors yard there's branches falling here, just throughout."

That lighting, according to neighbors, struck the Sangtani's home. They lived on Wheatlands Road for 17 years. The home was their first in America, holding dear memories and belongings and now it's gone.

Neighbors said they heard a loud boom, and then later saw flames.

"I called up to see if anyone was home because no one was answering the door and he answered and he was out of town," said Guy Au, the Sangtani's neighbor. "Not a good thing to come home to, they lost everything."

"It was shocking," said Laetitia Sangtani. "Guy said, 'your house is on fire.' I'm like what do you mean my house is on fire. And he said there is fire shooting out of your, out of the ceiling of your house."

The home still has to be evaluated by the Sangtani's insurance company, but it's expected to be a loss.

They are staying with friends for now, but know they have a long road ahead. They are thankful for a compassionate community so willing to help, while they all clean up the storm remains too.

Sylvania Township officials say they have been out cleaning up debris from the storm, but do have an additional brush clean up scheduled on Monday, September 11.

