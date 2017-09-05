Woman accused of murdering 6-month-old boy receives new trial date

A woman accused of the murder of a 6-month-old boy is getting a new trial date.

Angie Walker is in the Lucas County Jail and is being held on a $2 million cash bond.

She was charged in late April with murder and child endangering in the death of Levi Ashley.

Walker is now scheduled for trial on September 26.

