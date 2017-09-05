Local hotels donate bed linens. towels, wash clothes to Harvey victims

Throughout the fallout from Hurricane Harvey, many people have been donating money or canned goods to the residents of Houston. But one local group is collecting for a very specific need.

A local truck driver wanted to help those in need in the Houston area, and another local resident with connections to multiple local hotels figured out how to help.

Joe Whetsel connected with Stacy Wiseman on FaceBook and decided to collect items that may be a second thought for those displaced from flood waters.

About eight local hotels donated over 150 boxes of bed linens, towels and wash clothes to send to flood victims in Texas.

The idea is while food and shelter are a priority, people forget to have a backup store of hygiene products and clean sheets.

Whetsel and Wiseman have talked with the local group, Impact with Hope, on how to properly get the items to those who could use them.

The donation drive organizers are amazed at how quickly they were able to fill a semi truck with donations

"It's been overwhelming. People just coming from all over the place donating. It's just unreal. Good feeling," said Whetsel.

"And we're not stopping here. We're going to keep collecting and keep working on it because they need a lot," said Wiseman

Whetsel also said they have a few trailers in Gibsonburg where they are collecting more traditional emergency donations that they hope can ship out next week.

