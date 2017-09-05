Local Hurricane help diverting to Irma

Local relief organizations are gearing up for Hurricane Irma, even while helping victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Impact with Hope and the Red Cross of NW Ohio are already talking with local organizations in Florida about what to do next.

:Since Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, the donations have come pouring in from all over our area," said Linda Greene, President and CEO of Impact with Hope in Waterville.

"This whole metropolitan area has risen up. Ohio's risen up. "

Greene said people from as far as Canton have driven to Waterville to donate. Two fully loaded semi trucks of supplies were delivered to Houston for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Nothing is being wasted or sitting in warehouses.

"They've been on Facebook even saying how excited they are about how this community is responding,” Greene said. “Especially how the items are packed! "

Now these organizations need even more as relief efforts turn to Hurricane Irma.

There are two semi-trucks loaded with supplies heading to Nashville, where it will wait at a staging area for this next hurricane to make landfall. They are communicating with churches and other non-profits on the ground.

The Red Cross of Northwest Ohio is doing the same, diverting some supplies closer to Florida. Their biggest need right now is volunteers.

Impact with Hope needs more help with their mission. Money for fuel for the trucks, and supplies like Band-aid’s, diapers, over the counter medicine and pet supplies.

Below is a full list of items needed:

Money for shipping

Tarps

Non-perishable food items

Personal hygiene items

Shovels

55 gallon plastic bags

Hand tools

Gloves

Cleaning supplies

Blankets

Flashlights and batteries

Diapers

Wipes

Pet food

They can be donated at several area locations:

Impact with Hope headquarters, 905 Farnsworth Waterville, OH

The Church on Strayer, Maumee, OH

McCord Road Christian Church Sylvania, Oh

Tireman Stores in Toledo, Findlay and Monroe, Michigan

Red Cross still needs donations and volunteers as they get ready to move resources down to Florida or anywhere else Irma might hit.

